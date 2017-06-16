Goa court orders Tarun Tejpal's in-camera trial for sexual assault

-
A trial court in Goa on Friday accepted a plea by former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal for in-camera proceedings in a 2013 sexual assault case.
Tejpal is accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague in an elevator at a five-star hotel during ThinkFest conference in Goa in 2013.
Tejpal's counsel had moved an application under Section 327 (ii) of the Criminal Procedure Code for allowing in-camera trial. Additional District and Sessions Judge Vijaya Pol allowed the plea, Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavera told reporters on Friday.
The law provision allows for in-camera proceedings in sexual assault cases, if the presiding judge deems it fit.
Meanwhile, Tarun Tejpal evaded journalists waiting outside the courtroom in Mapusa town, a short distance from the state capital.
The next hearing is scheduled for Saturday.
