Goa mining scam: SIT files chargesheet against ex-CM Digambar Kamat

A Special Investigation Team of the Goa Police, probing a Rs 350 billion illegal mining scam, on Thursday chargesheeted former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and two others for illegally condoning delay in renewal of a mining lease in south Goa.
The 1,572-page chargesheet also names the leaseholder Prafulla Hede and a state Mines Department official A.
T. D'Souza, who, along with Kamat, have been booked under relevant sections of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.
"The chargesheet was filed before the Principal District and Sessions Court in south Goa today (Thursday)," an SIT official told IANS.
Kamat, a Congress leader who also held the mines portfolio from 2007-12, is accused of allowing mining companies, including the one operated by Hede, to avail of the 'condonation of delay' clause in 2007 to renew their iron ore mining leases allegedly in return for bribes.
Kamat's son Yogiraj and brother-in-law Satish Lawande have already been questioned by the police in connection with the case.
Then Principal Secretary Mines Rajiv Yaduvanshi has turned government approver in the case.
