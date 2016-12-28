TRENDING ON BS
National anthem to BCCI: SC verdicts that stirred the nation in 2016
Goa: Naval engineer, wife assaulted; Rs 6 lakh worth cash, gold looted

A case of dacoity and assault has been registered at the Vasco Police station: Police

IANS  |  Panaji 

Robbers tied up an naval engineer and his wife in their own home in the state's Vasco town on Tuesday before fleeing with Rs 6 lakh worth of cash, gold and electronic items, police said.

The seven robbers barged in the house of naval aircraft engineer Avdesh Sharma in Rangavi Estate in Vasco, 40 km from here, tied him and his wife up before ransacking the house for the valuables.

"A case of dacoity and assault has been registered at the Vasco Police station. The whole incident has been captured on CCTV. We have started our investigation," a police spokesman told reporters here.

