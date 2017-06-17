TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Darjeeling a war zone as 'beware Mamata, we want Gorkhaland' slogan echoes
Business Standard

Goa to write to Centre against cattle slaughter ban

State govt says many Goans fear of being forced into vegetarianism

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Image via shutterstock.com
Image via shutterstock.com

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Goa government has decided to write to the Centre raising some objections to the recent notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

State Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Saturday said, “I have discussed the issue with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and he said he will write to the Centre. The state government is going raise certain objections and suggest some corrections to the notification on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.”

He added many residents of the state feared being forced into vegetarianism. “Many people in Goa eat beef.”

The Centre recently banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The environment ministry notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Sardesai said, “Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has already made a statement that the government is ready to tweak the rules.”

The minister said Goa did not come under the ambit of these rules. “We don't have a yard where animal is sold. But, since there are inter-state ramifications, there might be some effect on Goa.

At present, the cattle for slaughter is brought to Goa from neighbouring Karnataka.

Sardesai said he thought the notification could hit farmers and adversely affect the hospitality sector.

Talking about the suggestions to be written to the Centre over the notification, he said the government might give specifically give some points.

“The notification talks of milk and draft animal. When the draft animal becomes old, you have to kill it. They have spoken about all sorts of animals, including chicken and goats, which means people will have to turn vegetarian,” he said. 

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Goa to write to Centre against cattle slaughter ban

State govt says many Goans fear of being forced into vegetarianism

State govt says many Goans fear of being forced into vegetarianism
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Goa government has decided to write to the Centre raising some objections to the recent notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

State Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Saturday said, “I have discussed the issue with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and he said he will write to the Centre. The state government is going raise certain objections and suggest some corrections to the notification on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.”

He added many residents of the state feared being forced into vegetarianism. “Many people in Goa eat beef.”

The Centre recently banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The environment ministry notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Sardesai said, “Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has already made a statement that the government is ready to tweak the rules.”

The minister said Goa did not come under the ambit of these rules. “We don't have a yard where animal is sold. But, since there are inter-state ramifications, there might be some effect on Goa.

At present, the cattle for slaughter is brought to Goa from neighbouring Karnataka.

Sardesai said he thought the notification could hit farmers and adversely affect the hospitality sector.

Talking about the suggestions to be written to the Centre over the notification, he said the government might give specifically give some points.

“The notification talks of milk and draft animal. When the draft animal becomes old, you have to kill it. They have spoken about all sorts of animals, including chicken and goats, which means people will have to turn vegetarian,” he said. 
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Goa to write to Centre against cattle slaughter ban

State govt says many Goans fear of being forced into vegetarianism

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Goa government has decided to write to the Centre raising some objections to the recent notification banning the sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter.

State Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai on Saturday said, “I have discussed the issue with Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and he said he will write to the Centre. The state government is going raise certain objections and suggest some corrections to the notification on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.”

He added many residents of the state feared being forced into vegetarianism. “Many people in Goa eat beef.”

The Centre recently banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. The environment ministry notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Sardesai said, “Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has already made a statement that the government is ready to tweak the rules.”

The minister said Goa did not come under the ambit of these rules. “We don't have a yard where animal is sold. But, since there are inter-state ramifications, there might be some effect on Goa.

At present, the cattle for slaughter is brought to Goa from neighbouring Karnataka.

Sardesai said he thought the notification could hit farmers and adversely affect the hospitality sector.

Talking about the suggestions to be written to the Centre over the notification, he said the government might give specifically give some points.

“The notification talks of milk and draft animal. When the draft animal becomes old, you have to kill it. They have spoken about all sorts of animals, including chicken and goats, which means people will have to turn vegetarian,” he said. 

image
Business Standard
177 22