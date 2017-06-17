Goa to write to Centre against cattle slaughter ban

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has decided to write to the Centre raising some objections to the recent notification banning the sale and purchase of at animal markets for slaughter.

State Agriculture Minister on Saturday said, “I have discussed the issue with Chief Minister and he said he will write to the Centre. The state government is going raise certain objections and suggest some corrections to the notification on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act.”

He added many residents of the state feared being forced into vegetarianism. “Many people in eat beef.”

The Centre recently banned the sale and purchase of from animal markets for slaughter. The environment ministry notified the stringent Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Sardesai said, “Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has already made a statement that the government is ready to tweak the rules.”

The minister said did not come under the ambit of these rules. “We don't have a yard where animal is sold. But, since there are inter-state ramifications, there might be some effect on ”

At present, the for slaughter is brought to from neighbouring Karnataka.

Sardesai said he thought the notification could hit farmers and adversely affect the hospitality sector.

Talking about the suggestions to be written to the Centre over the notification, he said the government might give specifically give some points.

“The notification talks of milk and draft animal. When the draft animal becomes old, you have to kill it. They have spoken about all sorts of animals, including chicken and goats, which means people will have to turn vegetarian,” he said.