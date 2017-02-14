GoAir flight makes emergency landing due to engine trouble

This is the second incident involving a GoAir flight, where plane had to make an emergency landing

A city-bound flight from with over 180 people on board made an emergency landing here following engine trouble, but no one was hurt.



The aircraft, an Airbus A320 Neo, landed safely, said.



According to GoAir, the captain of its flight G8 329 from to had sought priority landing from the Air Control Tower (ATC).



"Due to a technical snag in the air bleed system, the flight commander had to reduce the power of the left engine and he asked for emergency assistance during landing," the airline said.



The aircraft with 183 passengers and crew landed safely at 8.06 am, it said.



Airline sources said the plane made an emergency landing.



After initial inspection, the engine problem was being rectified by replacing a (engine) component, said.



The aircraft will be cleared for operations after necessary ground checks, it said.



On February 8, a Bengaluru-bound flight, carrying around 190 people, had made an emergency landing at the Airport due to technical issues.

