Godhra riots: SC sets aside Gujarat HC order to rebuild destroyed mosques

-
ALSO READDipak Misra to be 45th Chief Justice, will replace J S Khehar on August 27 Meet India's 45th CJI: Dipak Misra, on a divided bench Dipak Misra: Should a judge with a serious moral flaw become CJI? Supreme Court reserves verdict on appeals in December 16 gangrape case HCs shouldn't allow admissions in colleges lacking approval: SC
-
The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Gujarat High Court order in connection with the re-building of mosques destroyed during the state's 2002 riots, triggered after the Godhra incident.
A bench, comprising of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice PC Pant, allowed the state government's appeal challenging the High Court verdict that it should reimburse for reconstruction and repair works of religious structures damaged during the 2002 riots.
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by the Gujarat government challenging a 2012 High Court order directing it to compensate for damages caused to religious structures during the 2002 riots for the failure of law and order machinery.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU