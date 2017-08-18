Godman to tycoon: A biography that offers insights into Baba Ramdev's life

The swami as conman is a familiar theme. When Maharishi Mahesh Yogi attracted such pop stars as the Beatles and Donovan and movie stars like Mia Farrow to his ashram, most Indians were delighted. Mahesh Yogi had put India’s spiritual tradition on the world map, we said. Then, disillusionment set in. The Beatles stormed out of the Maharishi’s ashram claiming that he had molested one of the foreign celebrity devotees (John Lennon later suggested that this was Mia Farrow). Despite the Swami’s apparent love of worldly pursuits, nobody doubted that he knew his ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?