Gold worth over Rs 2 cr goes missing from IGI airport; CBI registers FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an in a case of 8.5 kg of worth over Rs 2 crore going missing from the vaults at in New Delhi.

Sources in the agency said a case has been registered against unknown officials under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust besides provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

A complaint was received from the department saying it found during a joint stock-taking exercise with DRI and teams that the was removed and replaced with non- precious metals in 10 packets, they said.

The sources said a total of 8.5 kg of precious metal was allegedly found missing from the vault.

Authorities ordered the probe after it surfaced that seized from smugglers mysteriously disappeared from vaults at the IGI Airport.

There have been many cases of gold, both in form of bullion and jewellery, going missing in the last over four years from the warehouse.

In all these cases, it was replaced with non-precious yellow-coloured metal, official sources said.

The cases of disappearance of had earlier been reported to the Police. As the pilferage continued, the Finance Ministry decided to recommend a probe following approval of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the sources said.

The vigilance wing of the Finance Ministry is also looking into the suspected role of officials, the sources said.

Earlier, in reply to an RTI query had said over 23 kg of worth more than Rs 6 crore had gone missing from its warehouse.

In June last year, the officials had lodged an in connection with the disappearance of 11 kg of worth Rs 2.92 crore from its vault. The was seized in five incidents from passengers at the international airport.