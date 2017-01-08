Gold worth over Rs 2 cr goes missing from IGI airport; CBI registers FIR

Sources in the agency said a case has been registered against unknown officials under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust besides provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.
A complaint was received from the Customs
department saying it found during a joint stock-taking exercise with DRI and CBI
teams that the gold
was removed and replaced with non- precious metals in 10 packets, they said.
The sources said a total of 8.5 kg of precious metal was allegedly found missing from the customs
vault.
Authorities ordered the CBI
probe after it surfaced that gold
seized from smugglers mysteriously disappeared from customs
vaults at the IGI Airport.
There have been many cases of gold, both in form of bullion and jewellery, going missing in the last over four years from the customs
warehouse.
In all these cases, it was replaced with non-precious yellow-coloured metal, official sources said.
The cases of disappearance of gold
had earlier been reported to the Delhi
Police. As the pilferage continued, the Finance Ministry decided to recommend a CBI
probe following approval of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the sources said.
The vigilance wing of the Finance Ministry is also looking into the suspected role of customs
officials, the sources said.
Earlier, Delhi customs
in reply to an RTI query had said over 23 kg of gold
worth more than Rs 6 crore had gone missing from its warehouse.
In June last year, the customs
officials had lodged an FIR
in connection with the disappearance of 11 kg of gold
worth Rs 2.92 crore from its vault. The gold
was seized in five incidents from passengers at the international airport.
