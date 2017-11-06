Good news for IIIT-Hyderabad! Apple making a debut during campus placements



(IIIT-H)



Nearly, 350 students from various streams such as BTech, BE, MTech and MSc (research) have already registered for the placement drive, according to the Times of India Cupertino-based tech giant Inc is coming for the campus recruitments for the first time in India at(IIIT-H)Nearly, 350 students from various streams such as BTech, BE, MTech and MSc (research) have already registered for the placement drive, according to the Times of India

The is all set to start in December. Apart from Apple, some global companies such as Microsoft and Google are also participating in the placement season.



"We are elated that has decided to come for our campus placements this year. We are not sure of the kind of profiles that the company will be offering. However, it will provide an opportunity to the graduating students to showcase their skills before representatives of the firm," T V Devi Prasad, head of placements at IIIT-H told the Times of India.



There is a sharp increase in the number of companies hiring for (AI), data science and automation this placement season, a TOI report said.

Established in 1998, Hyderabad is a research university dedicated to the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other areas.

During his recent visit to India CEO, Tim Cook had said that the company will make significant investments in India

There is a sharp increase in the number of companies hiring for (AI), data science and automation this placement season, a TOI report said.