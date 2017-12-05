Good news! IITs see one of the best foreign placement offers this season

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have posted one of their best tallies in recent years in terms of international offers. In addition, non-US postings for IITs have also seen a steady rise over the years.

For instance, while has bagged 13 international offers and around 10, both have bettered their tally from last year, with majority of those coming from other Asian countries like Japan, South Korea and

“There is no deliberate attempt to attract these offers but they have risen, and it is a welcome change for us,” says Syam Nair, chairman of students' placement office at IIT Kanpur, commenting on the jump in international offers, especially from Asian nations.

According to placement committees of some of the older IITs, the current year has seen the premier institutes improving their tally of overseas offers over the past few years.

Both Roorkee and Kanpur have already placed over 400 students in the first 3-4 days of the placement process.

Institutes like IIT Madras and IIT Kharagpur, too, have seen similar trends, with the former registering 22 overseas offers and the latter around 30.

Overseas offers this year have been led by Microsoft Redmond for US, apart from Taiwan Semiconductor, and Japan-based Mercari and NEC Japan, as well Murata and Sysmex. Smartphone manufacturer Samsung, too, has made offers for South Korea postings at some of the older IITs.