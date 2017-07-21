Good signs: Dowry death's down 11%, murder cases drop 6% in 5 years to 2015

In five years to 2015, there was a 11% decline in cases of dowry deaths and 6% decline in murder cases despite a 31% increase in violent crimes in India, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.
The 335,901 violent crimes recorded include murder, robbery, rape, kidnapping, dacoity, dowry deaths, arson, riots and attempted homicide.
The number of rape cases increased by 43% and kidnapping and abductions increased by 86%, contributing to the overall increase in violent crimes in India.
Source: National Crime Records Bureau – 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015
(Abraham is an intern with IndiaSpend.)
Reprinted with permission from IndiaSpend.org, a data-driven, public-interest journalism non-profit organisation. You can read the original article here
