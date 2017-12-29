Google celebrates Kannada writer Kuppali Venkatappa Puttappa's 113 birthday

on Friday dedicated its doodle to renowned 20th century and author aka to mark his

According to Google's blog, "known more famously by his pen name Kuvempu, he is considered one of the greatest writers of his time. The language is spoken mainly in Kuvempu's home state of Karnataka, and he strongly advocated for it to be the main medium of education."

The doodle, illustrated by Upamanyu Bhattacharyya (and Swati Shelar, who helped with the lettering), shows surrounded by nature in his beloved home.

"Kuvempu's poem featured above is 'Poovu' (The Flower), rhapsodizing on the beauty of the poet's natural surroundings. loved his writing to reflect the simple wonder of the world around him, especially flowers," the blog further explained.

Born on December 29, 1904, in Mysore, he is the first among writers to be decorated with the prestigious Jnanpith Award.

For his contributions to Literature, the Government of decorated him with the honorific ( Poet) in 1958 and Ratna (Gem of Karnataka) in 1992.

His epic narrative 'Sri Ramayana Darshanam', a modern rendering of the Indian Hindu epic Ramayana, is regarded as the revival of the era of Mahakavya (Great Epic poetry) in contemporary form and charm.

His writings and his contribution to 'Universal Humanism' gives him a unique place in modern

took his last breath on November 1, 1994, at the age of 89.