Google Doodle marks Republic Day 2018, designed by Delhi-based illustrator

Google on Friday dedicated its to mark 69th year of India's

On this day in 1950, India solidified its sovereignty by putting into effect the Constitution of India, a governing document that took nearly three years of careful deliberation to finalise, and whose eventual enactment was joyfully celebrated across the country.

The first was commemorated with a grand parade at the Rajpath, a tradition that continues to the present day.

"An important element of this parade is the celebration of India's rich cultural history, which serves as the inspiration for today's by New Delhi-based illustrator Ibrahim Rayintakath," read a post by Google on its website.

The post further read, "The geometrical shapes that form the Doodle's background are inspired by the vibrant colours and patterns of traditional hand-loom draperies from different states. The foreground elements symbolise unique crafts, music and traditional practices from across the country.

You can see a man blowing the Sringa, an ancient musical instrument; Kathputli, a form of traditional puppetry used to narrate folk tales; and the spinning wheel, an important symbol of India's history. Ceremonial dances form an important part of rituals during the many festivals celebrated across India, and today's depicts the Bihu dance from Assam."

Adding, "You can also spot the majestic elephant, a key figure in such festive ceremonies in most regions. Finally, the overall outline and motifs are a tribute to Mughal architecture."

