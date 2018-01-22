Google Doodle marks Soviet filmmaker Sergei Eisenstein's 120th birthday

Google on Monday dedicated its doodle to Soviet film director and film theorist, Sergei Eisenstein, on his 120th birth anniversary.

Born this day in 1898, (Sergei Mikhailovich Eizenshtein) was a pioneer in the theory and practice of montage in film making- the technique of editing a fast-paced sequence of short shots to transcend time or suggest thematic juxtapositions.

The doodle sees Sergei developing the film reels.

He directed several groundbreaking films, including 'Battleship Potemkin', 'Strike', and 'The General Line'.

Google took to its website to describe, "His films were also revolutionary in another sense, as he often depicted the struggle of downtrodden workers against the ruling class."

He was honoured with Stalin prize in 1941 and 1946.

Sergei took his last breath on February 11, 1948 at the age of 50 in Moscow, Soviet Union.