Right to Privacy: SC verdict may stall Aadhaar linkage to stock trading
Google, Facebook, WhatsApp need to respect law of the land: Prasad

Govt is yet to decide if IT Act is enough or a separate law for data protection is required, he said

Kiran Rathee  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology and Law & Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad during a press conference on Supreme Court's ruling holding privacy as a Fundamental Right, at Shastri Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo: PTI
As Supreme Court (SC) termed Right to Privacy as a fundamental right, the government said tech giants including Google, Facebook and others need to respect the law of the land even as it expects the report from Srikrishna committee on data protection by the end of this year.

The government constituted a 10-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B N Srikrishna, to deliberate on a data protection framework for the country.

The committee has already undertaken two meetings regarding this issue. According to official sources, depending on the nature of the report, the government will take a call on whether there is need for a separate law for data protection or a regulation under the IT Act is enough.

Recently smartphone players were asked to share details about their security architecture. The government also probed UC Browser for sending user data to a remote server. This showed the seriousness of the government regarding data protection and security, said the sources. 

Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said companies like Google, WhatsApp, Facebook need to respect the law of land after the right to privacy verdict by the SC.

However, he did not share details on the issue and what would happen if these companies use data without the person's knowledge. There have been reports about data theft and misuse in India where user details are sold for a premium. For mobile applications, users have to accept terms and conditions of the app which include access to camera, contacts list, messages among others in order to use it.

When asked whether banks were found sharing customer information, the Minister said no public sector bank had done it. He also said that the private bank found violating this, would have to bear the consequences.

The government will also strengthen the cyber laws of the country.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also released a consultation paper on privacy, security and ownership of data in the telecom sector. This was done to define personal data and who should have ownership and control when a customer uses telecom services. Currently, there are no guidelines regarding the use of data by third party entities and also about who owns the data. 

The Srikrishna committee will make specific suggestions on principles to be considered for data protection and also suggest a draft data protection bill.

The panel will also identify key data protection issues and recommend ways to address them. "The government is cognizant of the growing importance of data protection. The need to ensure growth of the digital economy while keeping personal data of citizens secure and protected is of utmost importance," the government said after forming the committee.

