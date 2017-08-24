Google, Facebook, WhatsApp need to respect law of the land: Prasad

As Supreme Court (SC) termed Right to Privacy
as a fundamental right, the government said tech giants including Google, Facebook
and others need to respect the law of the land even as it expects the report from Srikrishna committee on data
protection by the end of this year.
The government constituted a 10-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice B N Srikrishna, to deliberate on a data
protection framework for the country.
The committee has already undertaken two meetings regarding this issue. According to official sources, depending on the nature of the report, the government will take a call on whether there is need for a separate law for data
protection or a regulation under the IT Act
is enough.
Recently smartphone players were asked to share details about their security
architecture. The government also probed UC Browser
for sending user data
to a remote server. This showed the seriousness of the government regarding data
protection and security, said the sources.
Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said companies like Google, WhatsApp, Facebook
need to respect the law of land after the right to privacy
verdict by the SC.
However, he did not share details on the issue and what would happen if these companies use data
without the person's knowledge. There have been reports about data theft
and misuse
in India where user details are sold for a premium. For mobile applications, users have to accept terms and conditions of the app which include access to camera, contacts list, messages among others in order to use it.
When asked whether banks were found sharing customer information, the Minister said no public sector bank had done it. He also said that the private bank found violating this, would have to bear the consequences.
The government will also strengthen the cyber laws
of the country.
Telecom
Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) also released a consultation paper on privacy, security
and ownership
of data
in the telecom
sector. This was done to define personal data
and who should have ownership
and control when a customer uses telecom
services. Currently, there are no guidelines regarding the use of data
by third party
entities and also about who owns the data.
The Srikrishna committee will make specific suggestions on principles to be considered for data
protection and also suggest a draft data
protection bill.
The panel will also identify key data
protection issues and recommend ways to address them. "The government is cognizant of the growing importance of data
protection. The need to ensure growth of the digital economy
while keeping personal data
of citizens
secure and protected is of utmost importance," the government said after forming the committee.
