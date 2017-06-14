Google, INTACH join to digitise Delhi's baolis, conserve Indian heritage

INTACH partners with Google to preserve seven baolis across Delhi

As Delhi's historical lie in ruins with the ongoing drive, a new initiative seeks to preserve seven across the city.



The which were once a major source of for civilisations that sprung up around them, are being digitised by The (INTACH) in collaboration with



Titled " of - Stepping into Step Wells", the project features constructed between 1210 - 1540 and offers a virtual tour of the structures through specially curated



"The effort would help to reach out to more people and provide them information about the of our city.



"By reaching out to more and more people we are creating which is the first step towards conservation," Swapna Liddle, Convenor of INTACH's chapter, told PTI.



With over 20 spread across the city, most of these structures, Liddle said, have been neglected due to lack of awareness among people.



Besides documenting the popular stepwells, Agrasen Ki Baoli in Lutyen's and the baoli at Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, the project also introduces the lesser known along with interesting narratives around them.



Viewers will also get a virtual experience that enables them to have a look at the reservoirs which no longer have public access.



These include the baoli at and among others.



The can be viewed on the website - Art and Culture (GAC), and also on the corresponding application on both as well as



Talking about the need for collaborating with governments for initiatives to conserve historical structures, Liddle noted how a baoli in Dwarka is being restored by the government.



"We need to work in collaboration. The INTACH Chapter in fact has had a very fruitful partnership with government through which we are studying and restoring several heritage structures for the State Department of Archaeology," she said.



When asked why only seven were shortlisted for the project, Liddle said, the material picked up by was part of tourist literature and not a comprehensive list.



Simon Rein, programme manager - India, GAC said that the initiative is inclined towards making India's rich heritage and culture more accessible to people at home and abroad.



"It stems from Google's broader mission to organise and make information about more accessible to people. We want to enable users to discover artworks in new ways and help the cultural sector make the most of the digital opportunities," he said.

Press Trust of India