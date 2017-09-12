Google Maps, Delhi Metro tie up for seamless travel

To provide seamless travel, the Delhi Metro
Rail Corporation (DMRC) has joined hands with Google Maps
to provide its commuters complete information on Delhi Metro
routes, line details, platform details, fares, etc.
This partnership with Google would further Delhi Metro’s vision for providing a better commuter-friendly public transport system, the DMRC
said.
The move would be beneficial to both new and existing commuters to manage their travel time, and make more informed transport decisions, said the corporation.
Transit details for the Delhi Metro
would also be available on mobile devices with Google Maps
so that commuters can check available Metro schedules to make changes on the go and plan their trips accordingly, the statement said.
Google Maps
provide integrated services such as local information, driving directions for commuters with features like transit. The commuters would be able to receive tips to travel from one place to another through Google Maps.
The maps would also show possible routes and driving directions for the commuter.
The interactive feature would give an option to open Delhi Metro’s schematic maps, a quick way to travel around their city, in addition to route-finding Google Maps.
In the next stage of this collaboration, the Delhi Metro
plans to integrate facilities available at the station such as parking, rest rooms, etc, the corporation said.
