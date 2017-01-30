Gopichand, Bindra in committee to prepare action plan for next 3 Olympics

Sports Minister on Monday set up a comprising sportspersons like badminton coach and Olympic gold medallist shooter among others to prepare an action plan for the next three Olympic Games.

The committee, formed in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directives, has been tasked to prepare a comprehensive action plan including short-term, medium-term and long-term measures for effective participation of Indian athletes in the next three to be held in 2020, 2024 and 2028.

Besides Gopichand and Bindra, the other members of the committee include former India hockey captain Viren Raquinha, hockey coach S. Baldev Singh, senior journalist Rajesh Kalra, Om Pathak from the School Sports Promotion foundation, Professor G L Khanna from Manav Rachna International University and Sports Authority of Gujarat Director General Sandeep Pradhan, according to a statement from the ministry.

The committee has also been tasked to suggest effective methods to identify medal prospects for the 2020 Olympics, their coaches and support staff besides suggesting an effective talent identification system for the 2024 and 2028 Games.

The eight-member committee will also suggest ways to create and upgrade sports infrastructure necessary to train top-level athletes while making suggestions regarding foreign training and exposure of top-level athletes.

It will also recommend ways to significantly improve the standards of coaching and sports science in the country.