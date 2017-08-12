Gorakhpur deaths: Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt, says it's hiding facts

Informing that a (SP) delegation will visit Gorakhpur in the wake of 64 deaths due to an alleged shortage of oxygen supply in Baba Raghav Das Medical College hospital, former chief minister on Saturday said the state government and administration is hiding crucial facts in the case.

Akhilesh blamed the present state government of being non-serious towards such issues and said what has happened is a serious matter.

Akhilesh further demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the bereaved families.

"The is not indulging in politics but there is a difference between what the (BJP) says and what it does," Akhilesh said.

The SP leader further said that the government is not working as it should.

So far, 64 people have lost their lives due to an alleged shortage of oxygen.

What is shocking to know is that the oxygen supply department in the hospital had already warned about the shortage.

The letter was written to the hospital authorities on August 3 and 10 informing them about the shortage of oxygen cylinders as Pushpa Sales stopped supply over pending payment.

On Friday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to in a span of 48 hours at the hospital.

Gorakhpur DM Rajeev Rautela said that the cause of the deaths at the was the disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen and further appealed to the suppliers to not cut the supply henceforth.

Following this report, the Government jumped in defence of the medical college, while also assuring that the District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and the report will be out in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, according to data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days - from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths have occurred in the hospital.

The procured data also shows the number of oxygen cylinders sent for refilling each day, showing a clear shortage of liquid oxygen in the hospital.