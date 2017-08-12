Gorakhpur deaths: BRD College principal suspended following furore

Following the furore over multitudes of deaths at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College's hospital in a span of few days allegedly due to lack of oxygen supply, the principal of the college has been suspended from his duties.

"We are suspending BRD medical college principal with immediate effect for this negligent behaviour," State Minister for Medical Education Ashutosh Tandon said on Saturday, while addressing the media over the tragedy.

Tandon also assured of a high-level probe into the multiple deaths, headed by the Principal Secretary. An action will be taken after a due report is taken out.

Meanwhile, the state government has reiterated its earlier stand on the deaths and has said that the children did not die to disruption of gas supply.

The Prime Minister's Office also took to Twitter and announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has constantly been monitoring the situation in and is in constant touch with authorities from the Central and state governments.

Over 30 infants at the BRD Hospital died due to alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen.

Following this, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday asked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to step down from his post.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also informed that a Samajwadi Party delegation would be visiting and said the state government and administration are hiding crucial facts in the case.

According to data procurred from the BRD hospital, in past five days - from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths have occurred in the hospital.

The procurred data also shows the number of oxygen cylinders sent for refilling each day, showing a clear shortage of liquid oxygen in the hospital.