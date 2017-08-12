Prime Minister Modi is constantly monitoring the situation in Gorakhpur in where at least 30 children died in a hospital and is in touch with central and state authorities, the PMO said today.



Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and the Union health secretary will take stock of the situation in Gorakhpur, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.



District Magistrate of Gorakhpur Rajeev Rautela had said yesterday that at least 30 children died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College within 48 hours since August 10.Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said that according to reports from the paediatric department of the college, 60 children died due to various diseases since August 7.Though the Gorakhpur district magistrate had not given any reason for the deaths, an official here had said that according to the Gorakhpur superintendent of police (SP), 21 children died due to oxygen supply shortage."According to the Gorakhpur SP, 21 children died due to a shortage of supply of liquid oxygen in BRD Medical College. Senior officers are at the spot. The exact cause is being verified by the civil administration," the official, who did not to be identified, had said.The government said today that those found guilty in the "tragic and painful" incident would face "stringent action"."Whosoever is found guilty in the tragic and painful incident at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur will certainly face stringent action," Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya told reporters in Lucknow.Health Minister Singh and state Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon today visit Gorakhpur to take stock of the situation at the medical college.