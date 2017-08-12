TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Artificial sweeteners may trigger weight gain, diabetes: Study
Business Standard

Gorakhpur hospital deaths: Sakshi Maharaj claims oxygen supply was cut off

I have never said the deaths were not natural: Sakshi Maharaj

Press Trust of India  |  Unnao (UP) 

An inside view of a ward of Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur on Friday.
An inside view of a ward of Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur on Friday.

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said 30 infants died in a Gorakhpur hospital because oxygen supply was cut off over non-payment of dues.

He demanded stringent action against those responsible for the tragedy in Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital, where 30 children are believed to have died in 48 hours.


"The deaths which took place in a Gorakhpur hospital were very saddening. The person, who switched off the oxygen supply on the pretext of non-payment of dues, was responsible for the incident," the MP from Unnao told reporters.

Denying media reports that he had termed the incident as a "massacre" (narsanhar), Sakshi Maharaj said, "I have never said so. I said the deaths were not natural and steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements