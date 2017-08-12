TRENDING ON BS
Gorakhpur deaths: BRD College principal suspended following furore
Gorakhpur hospital tragedy is Yogi Adityanath's 'hour of test': Paswan

I am sure he will take it very seriously and it must be taken so, says Paswan

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gorakhpur hospital tragedy
A relative carries a child at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur on Saturday, where at least 30 children have died since the past two days | PTI Photo

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday sought a time-bound probe into the deaths of 30 children in a government hospital in Gorakhpur and said it was an "hour of test" for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Paswan, a BJP ally, termed the deaths, many of which were reportedly caused by lack of oxygen, as "heart-rending" and noted that the tragedy happened in Adityanath's constituency.


"I am sure he will take it very seriously and it must be taken so. This is an hour of test for the chief minister," he told a press conference.

Paswan said there must be a high-level probe and action should be taken within a week.

He said the condition of government hospitals in UP and several other states is "very bad".

At least 30 children have died, many due to lack of oxygen, in the hospital in the last 48 hours.

