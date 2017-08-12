Gorakhpur: Negligence by hospital officials caused death, indicates letter

In a development indicating clear negligence by the authorities, a letter by the oxygen supply department in the Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das Medical College's warning about shortage has been recovered.

The letter was written to the authorities on August 3 and 10 informing them about the shortage of oxygen cylinders as the Pushpa Sales stopped supply over pending payment.

This serves as another evidence that proves that the authority was well aware of the fact that there was shortage of liquid oxygen cylinder in the hospital, which allegedly claimed lives of over 30 infants.

In the letter it was clearly mentioned that the had only limited stock available, which was sufficient to serve the requirement till August 10.

It also informed that even after several requests, the distributor of the liquid oxygen in the stopped the supply due to the over pending payment, and clearly highlighted that the life of the patients of the ward is in danger.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh has assured quick action against those involved in the alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen.

"People responsible for this will not be spared. Quick action will be taken against the ones responsible for this, as it is a very serious issue," Siddharth Nath said after meeting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in

State Minister for Medical Education Ashutosh Tandon reiterated the same and said action will be taken after detailed probe on the matter.

"The Chief Minister has given us proper instruction on this issue. We will leave for soon and after details analysis of the situation will take further decision on the same," Tandon said.

Earlier in the day, the alleged disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen at the claimed lives of three more children.

The shortage of oxygen allegedly led to encephalitis, which is a sudden onset inflammation of the brain, following which the children died.

The families of the children have claimed that the doctors were not treating them well and the was not even providing the medicines which were required for the treatment.

As per the locals, though the is supposed to provide free medical assistance, neither there is proper medical facility available nor are the patients provided free medicines.

On Friday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to encephalitis in a span of 48 hours at the

DM Rajeev Rautela said that the cause of the deaths at the BRD was the disruption in the supply of liquid oxygen and has further appealed to the suppliers to not cut the supply henceforth.

Following this report, the Uttar Pradesh Government jumped in defence of the medical college, while also assuring that the District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and the report will be out in 24 hours.

"There haven't been any deaths due to lack of oxygen supply. And 'only' seven children have died today. Today three deaths happened in Neonatal ICU, two due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and two due to Non-AES," UP Medical Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon said.

He further said that the arrangement of oxygen cylinders was duly made and a strict action will be taken against those responsible for the mishap.

Meanwhile, according to data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days - from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths have occurred in the