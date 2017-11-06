Gorakhpur tragedy: 30 infants die in BRD hospital in 48 hours

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) 

Gorakhpur tragedy
Children receive treatments in the Encephalitis Ward at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College Hospital where over 60 children have died over the past one week, in Gorakhpur district on Monday | PTI Photo

At least 30 children have died within 48 hours at Gorakhpur's Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College Hospital.

Professor Dr D.K. Srivastava, Head of the Department of Community Medicine, confirmed the deaths.

"15 infants were younger than one month. Six of the remaining 15, who were older than a month, passed away due to encephalitis. Others died due to various other reasons," Srivastava told ANI.

Earlier, the Gorakhpur hospital was under the heat after more than 60 children died in a span of six days.

Samajwadi Party on Monday tore into the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh Government over the tragic incident.  

Speaking to ANI, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Sunil Yadav said, "This is not the first incident that has taken place in Gorakhpur. Even after this, the current state government has not implemented any action of inquiry into the matter. It's sad to know and say that our government is laid back and not adhering to the cries of the common man."

"Rather than running around temples and shrines in the state, Adityanath should get serious with the health issues of the children and build well-equipped hospitals and centres for them," he said.
First Published: Mon, November 06 2017. 09:03 IST

