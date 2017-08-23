Gorakhpur tragedy: 6 guilty for child deaths at hospital, says probe report

Chief Secretary Rajeev Kumar on Tuesday submitted to Chief Minister his report on the death of over 63 at the BRD medical college in Gorakhpur between August 7-12, reportedly due to lack of oxygen supply, an official said.

Adityanath had set up a committee of the Chief Secretary and two other officials on August 1, to probe the incident and submit a report to him by August 19. The report was however submitted three days later.

Informer sources said the fact finding team found six persons, including BRD Medical College's suspended Principal Rajeev Mishra, to be responsible. The government had warned that the guilty would face exemplary punishment.

While no FIRs have been lodged, as reported in some sections of the media, against six persons, the sources said that it was just a matter of time when the law catches the guilty.

While two senior officials, including Mishra and Dr Kafeel Khan have been suspended, the state government has so far maintained that none of the children, including infants, had died due to paucity or disruption of oxygen supply by the vendor whose bills were not paid for long.

