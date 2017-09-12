JUST IN
Gorakhpur tragedy: BRD college's anaesthesia dept head surrenders in court

Dr Satish, who surrendered on Monday, has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody

ANI  |  Gorakhpur 

A couple attends to their ailing child in the neonatal ward at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur, UP. (Photo: PTI file)

Dr Satish Kumar, Head of the Anesthesia department at the Baba Raghav Das Medical College, surrendered before the court in connection with the death of many children due to Encephalitis and shortage of oxygen supply.

Dr Satish, who surrendered on Monday, has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court refused to put a stay on the arrest of Dr Satish in the children death case.

With 16 more deaths, including one due to Encephalitis, the death toll in BRD Medical College, since August, has risen to 415.

Last year, the death toll of infants and children was 364.

Earlier, over 70 children had died in the same hospital due to the lack of oxygen supply in a week and another 70 in four days, thereafter. The hospital, as well as the government, had received flak over the negligence.

On August 23, an FIR was registered against nine persons, including the suspended principal of the BRD Medical College, Dr. Rajiv Mishra and two officials from the oxygen supplying agency the Pushpa Sales Private Limited.

The anti-corruption court had remanded the suspended principal of the BRD medical college, Rajiv Mishra, and his wife Poornima Shukla, to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the matter.
First Published: Tue, September 12 2017. 11:02 IST

