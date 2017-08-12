Gorakhpur tragedy: BRD Hospital agency denies shortage in oxygen supply

Pushpa Private Limited, one of the suppliers at Gorakhpur's (BRD) hospital, denied the allegation that lack of led to the death of 64 children.

Reasoning themselves, the Human Resource official of the firm Pushpa Walia told ANI on Saturday that BRD has three suppliers. Hence if one stops supplying, there are others to fulfil the need.

"No one stops supplying just like that. Moreover, they have three suppliers. So there cannot be a scarcity of Hence, the death of the kids is not because of lack of It is a made-up story, which is absolutely wrong," she said.

Further speaking about why they stopped the supply, the HR official further said that the hospital's Rs. 68.5 lakh payment is pending and the officials did not pay a heed to their letters and legal notice for the same.

"They have a payment of Rs. 68.5 lakh pending. We have written a letter to BRD many a time but did not get any reply. This is the officials' job. We sent letters to everyone, including Principal Secretary and Director General. I am informing you what's there in my knowledge. Even after sending a legal notice, we did not get any answer."

She further said, "We repeatedly communicated about pending payments to concerned authorities but never got a response," adding, "Ours was a night supply in BRD. Our boss and the other officials, who are now in charge of BRD, are in BRD, talking to them."

For the unversed, as many as 64 lives have been lost so far due to alleged disruption in the supply of liquid in the hospital.

The shortage of allegedly led to encephalitis, which is a sudden onset inflammation of the brain, following which the children died.

On Friday, it was reported that as many as 30 children lost their lives due to in a span of 48 hours at the hospital.

DM Rajeev Rautela said that the cause of the deaths at the was the disruption in the supply of liquid and further appealed to the suppliers to not cut the supply henceforth.

Following this report, the Government jumped in defence of the medical college, while also assuring that the District Magistrate has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and the report will be out in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, according to data procured from the BRD hospital, in past five days - from August 7 to August 11, a total of 60 deaths have occurred in the hospital.

The procured data also shows the number of cylinders sent for refilling each day, showing a clear shortage of liquid in the hospital.