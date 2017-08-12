TRENDING ON BS
Gorakhpur tragedy: Nadda asks health secy, minister to visit BRD Hospital

An expert team will also be leaving for Gorakhpur today

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gorakhpur: Families of children at BRD Medical College allege discrepancy in treatment (Photo: Twitter)
Union health minister JP Nadda has asked the minister of state for health Anupriya Patel and Health Secretary C K Mishra to visit Gorakhpur to look into the deaths of children in a hospital in the eastern UP town.

Nadda has sought a report from the state health department into the matter. An expert team will also be leaving for Gorakhpur today.


At least 30 children have died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College here since the past two days, District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela said yesterday.

The Union home ministry yesterday said according to the SP of Gorakhpur, 21 children died due to the shortage of supply of liquid oxygen.

However, he gave no reason for the deaths.

"As per SP Gorakhpur, 21 children died due to the shortage of supply of liquid oxygen in BRD Medical College in last 36 hours. Senior officers are on the spot. The exact cause is being verified by the civil administration," a home ministry spokesperson said.

The incident triggered outrage with the Samajwadi Party and the Congress seeking the state health minister's resignation.

