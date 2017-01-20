Gorilla remark on Venus Williams costs ESPN commentator Dough Adler his job

US broadcaster ESPN has dropped after he compared to a "gorilla" at the -- although he insisted the word he used was "guerrilla".

ESPN said Adler should have been more careful during his coverage of the seven-time Grand Slam winner's win over Stefanie Voegele.

"During an stream on ESPN3, should have been more careful in his word selection," an ESPN statement said.

"He apologised and we have removed him from his remaining assignments, " the channel added.

During the second-round match on Wednesday, Adler, a 59-year-old former player, said: "She (Voegele) misses a first serve and Venus is all over her.

"You see Venus move in and put the effect on. Charging."

Viewers were quick to register their distaste on social media, while tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg called it "appalling stuff".

"Horrifying that the Williams sisters remained subjected to it still in 2017," he tweeted.

A report on the ESPN website said: "Because the words and guerrilla are pronounced similarly, it's impossible to say for certain which word Adler spoke."