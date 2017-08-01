Gorkhaland agitation: 50 days of Darjeeling shutdown causes Rs 400 cr loss

As enters its 50th day of the continuous shutdown, its economy stands crippled, reeling under a loss of at least Rs 400 crore, which is borne largely by the And there are fears that the loss may rise even further in case the continues.

However, the loss to the state government's exchequer is yet to be calculated.

Estimates state that over 80% of the population in the belt is dependent on tea and tourism sector, which contribute over 90% to the region's earnings.

So far, the tea sector, which has lost its entire second flush as a result of the has lost Rs 200 crore of its Rs 500 crore annual earnings and revenue from future harvests is also under question.

"There has been a direct impact of Rs 200 crore on the tea sector. But most importantly, even when production commences, it will take time to prune the bushes and the quality will also suffer", Binod Mohan, chairman of the Tea Association said.

Revenue and average price realisations from tea depend entirely on the quality which is usually graded superior by the brokers and auctioneers as compared to any other orthodox tea produced in India.

Globally, tea is the most sought after due to its uniqueness and the production in limited quantity which usually hovers around eight million kg (mkg) each year.

"As such, this year, tea prices from Darjeeling, if production at all commences, will suffer terribly, on account of poor quality", a garden owner from Kurseong, near the hills, said.

Since June 9, 2017, 87 gardens in are closed as a result of the As many as 25 trade unions in the area had called for a strike to implement the minimum wage programme which the Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the largest party in hills, supported. Thereafter, as tensions escalated in the region, the called for an indefinite strike and the tea estates didn't reopen till now.

Industry estimates suggest that as much as 1.6 mkg of tea production, which accounts for 20% of the annual production and contributes 40% of a garden's annual earning, has been lost since June 9.

Faced with the imminent loss in the FY18, the Tea Association had approached the Tea Board for help to reopen the gardens as well as sought monetary compensation for the loss.

The garden workers have now prioritised the Gorkhaland call above everything else and are not attending to their normal routine in the hills.

"Now, it is most important for us to achieve Gorkhaland. Until it happens, we will continue with the agitation and gardens will remain closed", a tea worker who has joined the agitation, said.

Garden owners now stare at a bleak future and hope that the Tea Board of India may come to their aid.

The tourism and hospitality sector, which spins at least Rs 1,000 crore annually from tourists flocking to the Darjeeling-Kalimpong-Gangtok belt is also under severe stress.

Samrat Sanyal, secretary of East Himalaya Travel and Tour Operator's Association said that since early June to July-end, the sector has lost revenue to the tune of Rs 200 crore, which is expected to go up further.

"The forthcoming holiday season during September-January will take a major hit. Even if the situation eases in the hills, tourists will be most reluctant to visit these places for the holiday. As such we stare at a Rs 600 crore loss during that season", he said.

Currently, Sikkim has lost 80% of the season's tourist arrivals owing to the political showdown and recorded a nil tourist footfall since mid-June.

In case the tour operator's association takes into account the resultant loss to Sikkim, the figure will more than double.

The Sikkim government is now planning to sue in India's apex court, claiming a Rs 60,000 crore damage as a result of the which has affected its economy too direly.

leaders, who have given a 10-day ultimatum to the Centre to decide on the Gorkhaland demand, are of the opinion that although the is affecting the economy in the region, it would also create pressure on the government on account of loss in tax collection.

Government sources state that commercial tax collection from the district is to the tune of Rs 570 crore.

While normal life and the region's economy has come to a standstill, the has formed area-based groups who are distributing foodstuff and other essential commodities to the people as the supply of these has been hit hard.