Gorkhaland agitation: 50 days of Darjeeling shutdown causes Rs 400 cr loss

As Darjeeling enters its 50th day of the continuous shutdown, its economy stands crippled, reeling under a loss of at least Rs 400 crore, which is borne largely by the tea and tourism sector. And there are fears that the loss may rise even further in case the Gorkhaland agitation continues.
However, the loss to the state government's exchequer is yet to be calculated.
Estimates state that over 80% of the population in the Darjeeling belt is dependent on tea and tourism sector, which contribute over 90% to the region's earnings.
So far, the tea sector, which has lost its entire second flush as a result of the shutdown has lost Rs 200 crore of its Rs 500 crore annual earnings and revenue from future harvests is also under question.
"There has been a direct impact of Rs 200 crore on the tea sector. But most importantly, even when production commences, it will take time to prune the bushes and the quality will also suffer", Binod Mohan, chairman of the Darjeeling Tea Association said.
Revenue and average price realisations from tea depend entirely on the quality which is usually graded superior by the brokers and auctioneers as compared to any other orthodox tea produced in India.
Globally, Darjeeling tea is the most sought after due to its uniqueness and the production in limited quantity which usually hovers around eight million kg (mkg) each year.
"As such, this year, tea prices from Darjeeling, if production at all commences, will suffer terribly, on account of poor quality", a garden owner from Kurseong, near the Darjeeling hills, said.
Since June 9, 2017, 87 gardens in Darjeeling are closed as a result of the Gorkhaland agitation. As many as 25 trade unions in the area had called for a strike to implement the minimum wage programme which the Gorkhaland Janmukti Morcha (GJM), the largest party in Darjeeling hills, supported. Thereafter, as tensions escalated in the region, the GJM called for an indefinite strike and the tea estates didn't reopen till now.
Industry estimates suggest that as much as 1.6 mkg of tea production, which accounts for 20% of the annual production and contributes 40% of a garden's annual earning, has been lost since June 9.
Faced with the imminent loss in the FY18, the Darjeeling Tea Association had approached the Tea Board for help to reopen the gardens as well as sought monetary compensation for the loss.
The garden workers have now prioritised the Gorkhaland call above everything else and are not attending to their normal routine in the hills.
"Now, it is most important for us to achieve Gorkhaland. Until it happens, we will continue with the agitation and gardens will remain closed", a tea worker who has joined the agitation, said.
Garden owners now stare at a bleak future and hope that the Tea Board of India may come to their aid.
The tourism and hospitality sector, which spins at least Rs 1,000 crore annually from tourists flocking to the Darjeeling-Kalimpong-Gangtok belt is also under severe stress.
Samrat Sanyal, secretary of East Himalaya Travel and Tour Operator's Association said that since early June to July-end, the sector has lost revenue to the tune of Rs 200 crore, which is expected to go up further.
"The forthcoming holiday season during September-January will take a major hit. Even if the situation eases in the hills, tourists will be most reluctant to visit these places for the holiday. As such we stare at a Rs 600 crore loss during that season", he said.
Currently, Sikkim has lost 80% of the season's tourist arrivals owing to the political showdown and Darjeeling recorded a nil tourist footfall since mid-June.
In case the tour operator's association takes into account the resultant loss to Sikkim, the figure will more than double.
The Sikkim government is now planning to sue West Bengal in India's apex court, claiming a Rs 60,000 crore damage as a result of the Gorkhaland agitation which has affected its economy too direly.
GJM leaders, who have given a 10-day ultimatum to the Centre to decide on the Gorkhaland demand, are of the opinion that although the shutdown is affecting the economy in the region, it would also create pressure on the government on account of loss in tax collection.
Government sources state that commercial tax collection from the Darjeeling district is to the tune of Rs 570 crore.
While normal life and the region's economy has come to a standstill, the GJM has formed area-based groups who are distributing foodstuff and other essential commodities to the people as the supply of these has been hit hard.
