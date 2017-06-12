Gorkhaland: GJM on indefinite strike in Darjeeling, want tourists to leave

The Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) will go on an indefinite strike
from Monday demanding a separate state of 'Gorkhaland'.
The GJM, which rules the Gorkhaland
Territorial Administration (GTA), had called a 12-hour bandh against the Mamata Banerjee
government's decision to introduce Bengali language
in schools even in the hills, a day after Darjeeling, the verdant north Bengal town known the world over for its tea industry, witnessed large-scale violence.
"We will go on strike from Monday. Bengal government takes so much revenue from us but it only encroach our territory. We want our Gorkhaland
and will not negotiate on this matter. We will not do any violence," Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) President Bimal Gurung
told ANI.
Gurung, whose GJM
has been ruling the GTA since 2011, said the agitation would continue until the time Gorkhaland
was created.
Meanwhile, GJM
General Secretary Roshan Giri said that an all-party meeting has been called on June 13 to discuss the matter.
"Offices of Gorkhaland
Territorial Administration, Bengal government and Central Government will be closed from Monday. Court will be open. Banks will be open on Monday and Thursday. School and colleges have been exempted from bandh. We appealed to put all sign boards in Darjeeling, Kerseong, Kalimpong, Mirik and other places in Nepali and English," Giri told ANI.
"We have also written to Home Minister Rajnath Singh apprising him as to how West Bengal
suppresses us," he added.
He assured that the GJM
will talk to the Centre as the state government is trying to suppress Gorkhaland
for her own political interest.
On Friday, a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court against the bandh called by GJM
in Darjeeling, declaring it to be 'unconstitutional and illegal'.
The matter will be brought up for hearing this week.
Chief Minister Banerjee has branded the GJM
protest as 'abhorrent' and appealed to the people of the region to maintain peace.
The GJM
supporters are also protesting against the alleged imposition of Bengali in the schools of the hills.
The agitation arose from an announcement made by Mamata Banerjee
earlier that Bengali would be taught compulsorily up to Class 10 in the state schools.
After the GJM
cadres clashed with the police following their protests against Mamata's visit to Darjeeling
and her decision to make Bengali compulsory in syllabus of schools across the state, the Army was called in to control the situation.
According to reports, the protest led by the GJM
turned violent after protesters resorted to vandalism as they torched police vehicles and attacked policemen.
Tourists stranded in Darjeeling
GJM
workers engaged in a pitched battle with the police, as panicked tourists
tried to rush out. The GJM
supporters broke through police barricades, damaging and torching five police vehicles, set fire to a traffic outpost, and indulged in massive stone pelting at the police.
The army was called in on Thursday after thousands of angry GJM
activists demanding a separate Gorkhaland
indulged in arson and pelted stones at police, injuring 15, as 12,000 tourists
were stranded in the hill station due to the violence.
Banerjee asked tourists
not to panic and said government buses would ferry them out of the town to Siliguri on the plains. The state government has also arranged buses to take the tourists
from Siliguri to Kolkata, she said.
The BJP
held Mamata Banerjee
solely responsible for the ongoing unrest over demands for a separate 'Gorkhaland', adding that her 'meaningless politics' that has fueled the situation.
"Nothing happened for seven years. Now with Mamata Banerjee
forcing Bengali language
on the people, the situation has turned bad. She should end her interference and apologise to the people of West Bengal," BJP
leader Rahul Sinha told ANI.
Supporting his stance, West Bengal BJP
chief Dilip Ghosh alleged that the government was not interested in solving the issues being dealt with in the region, adding that the violence witnessed is a result of forced interference by Mamata.
Darjeeling
hills had seen a violent movement for a separate Gorkhaland
in the mid 1980s under Subhash Ghisingh. The movement ended with the establishment of a semi-autonomous administrative body in 1988 called Darjeeling
Gorkha Hill Council, which was headed by Ghisingh.
As Ghisingh's influence waned over time, the GJM
launched another movement for a separate state of Gorkhaland.
In 2011, the GJM
signed an agreement with the state and central governments and another semi-autonomous administrative unit GTA was born replacing the DGHC.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU