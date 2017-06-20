TRENDING ON BS
NEET 2017 results and All India Counselling
Business Standard

Saw govt letter on linking land records since 1950 with Aadhaar? It's fake

A police complaint has been lodged; the letter had been widely circulated on social media

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Letter on linking land record with Aadhaar fake: Government

The government on Monday termed as "fake" a letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat wherein linking of land records since 1950 with Aadhaar had been made compulsory.

"The letter attributed to the Cabinet Secretariat on digitalisation of land records and subsequent linking of the same to Aadhaar, being widely circulated on social media, is completely fake and mischievous," an official statement said here.

"It is clarified that the government has issued no such letter. A police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated," the statement said.

The said letter had, among other things, mentioned: "The undersigned is directed to inform the chief secretaries, additional chief secretaries of the states, Union Territories (including the National Capita Region of Delhi) to complete the digitalisation of land records, mutation records, sale and purchase records from year 1950 -- of any immovable property (see section 2 of the income-tax Act 1961 and subsequently amended) including land (agriultural and non-agricultural), houses (independent or society), etc, by 14th August 2017."

