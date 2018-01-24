JUST IN
Got any black money back from Switzerland, Rahul Gandhi asks Narendra Modi

Rahul said Modi should tell people there why 1% of India's population has 73% of India's total wealth

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the officials at Davos before he emplanes for India after attending the World Economic Forum Summit

In yet another swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reminded him of his promise to bring back black money stashed abroad and asked if he had brought some of it on his plane while returning from the WEF meet in Switzerland. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi had yesterday also attacked the prime minister, who addressed the annual summit of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, saying he should tell people there why one per cent of India's population has 73 per cent of its wealth. The Congress chief tweeted:

In the tweet addressed to the prime minister ahead of his speech at WEF, Gandhi tagged a news report quoting an Oxfam survey that the richest 1 per cent cornered 73 per cent of wealth generated in India in 2017. ALSO READ: India's richest 1% grabbed 73% of wealth generation in 2017: Survey He had tweeted: Gandhi has been critical of the prime minister for his foreign visits and has accused him of failing to deliver on his poll promises.

The Congress chief has alleged that the government was working only to benefit the rich.

