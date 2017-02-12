Government asks AIIMS to review user charges

Soon one may have to shell out more to avail treatment at the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The has asked the medical institute to undertake a review and revise its which have not been revised since the last 20 years.

Deputy Director V Srinivas said has been presenting demands for additional allocation amounting to Rs 300 crores in the non-plan expenditures which are of recurring nature including salaries, consumables, maintenance and establishment expenditure every year.

"The Ministry of Finance has observed that there is a large deviation between the budget estimates and the revised estimates. has, therefore, advised to undertake a review of its They have not been revised since 1996," Srinivas said.

The Director, recently had convened a meeting in which the feasibility of the revision of was discussed.

currently generates Rs 101 crores from which include OPD charges, diagnostic tests in various departments, radiology charges, in-patient care and room rentals.

Some faculty members opposed the move given that the has a mandate for equity and services are offered to the poorest of the poor and said that revision of charges should not be carried out.

" is currently examining the proposal," Srinivas added.

In 2010, had initiated a study to determine for various services.

According to sources, the proposal to make run on a revenue generation model had been proposed in 2005 and 2010 but was later rejected due to opposition by doctors and Members of Parliament.

In 2015, in its proposal to the standing finance committee, the administration had proposed a hike of nearly 20-30% on its charges for various tests and procedures.

The cost of many routine tests at is Rs 10 or Rs 25.