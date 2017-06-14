TRENDING ON BS
Oops! It is Spain-Morocco road shown as floodlit Indian border
Government will never compromise on terrorism: M J Akbar

He refused to comment on Mallya saying the matter is pending before a British court

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar addresses a press conference in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Photo: PTI
Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar addresses a press conference in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Photo: PTI

Union Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on Wednesday said some political parties are unwilling to understand the government's "uncompromising stand" on terrorism.

"The government will never compromise on the issue of terrorism," Akbar said while addressing a press conference here.

He was in the city as part of an ongoing initiative of Narendra Modi government to reach out to masses on successful completion of its three years.

Terming demonetisation as a "transformative step", the minister said representatives of various countries are visiting India to study this measure.

Later, when some reporters sought his reaction on the Vijay Mallya issue, Akbar refused to comment saying the matter is pending before a British court.

Mallya, who is wanted on loan defaults to several banks amounting to nearly Rs 9,000-crore, was yesterday granted bail till December 4 by a London court hearing his extradition case.

