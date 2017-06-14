Government will never compromise on terrorism: M J Akbar

Union Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar
on Wednesday said some political parties are unwilling to understand the government's "uncompromising stand" on terrorism.
"The government will never compromise on the issue of terrorism," Akbar said while addressing a press conference here.
He was in the city as part of an ongoing initiative of Narendra Modi government to reach out to masses on successful completion of its three years.
Terming demonetisation
as a "transformative step", the minister said representatives of various countries are visiting India to study this measure.
Later, when some reporters sought his reaction on the Vijay Mallya
issue, Akbar refused to comment saying the matter is pending before a British court.
Mallya, who is wanted on loan defaults to several banks
amounting to nearly Rs 9,000-crore, was yesterday granted bail till December 4 by a London court hearing his extradition case.
