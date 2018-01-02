Govt appoints former RAW chief Rajinder Khanna as Deputy NSA

Rajinder Khanna, a former chief of the country's external intelligence agency RAW, was on Tuesday appointed the Deputy Security Adviser (NSA), according to an official order.



He headed the (RAW) from December 2014 for a fixed two-year period.



The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the appointment of Khanna as the Deputy on re-employment and on contractual basis, according to the order issued by the personnel ministry.Khanna is at present Officer on Special Duty (Neighbourhood Studies) in the Security Council Secretariat.Neighbourhood Studies prepares policy papers of neighbouring countries including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.The Security Council, headed by the prime minister, is the apex body on all internal and external security-related matters. Security Adviser is its secretary.