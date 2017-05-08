Govt asks netizens not to share malicious content on social media

He asked people to self-regulate, contending that govts across world are yet to find solutions

He asked people to self-regulate, contending that govts across world are yet to find solutions

Union minister on Monday exhorted netizens to be "soldiers" by not forwarding "malicious" content circulated by "enemies" on



"You need not wear the uniform to be a soldier of this country, you need not go to the borders now, because the enemy can actually strike in your home (through social media). All you have to do is be aware and not forward any or anything that you are not aware of and actually be a soldier by preventing forwarding of such information," he said.



The Information and Broadcasting (I&B) minister made the remark at the inaugural session of 'Women Economic Forum' in New Delhi in response to a question on cyber stalking of women.



He asked the people to self-regulate, contending that governments across the world are yet to find solutions to deal with the issue of circulation of on the internet.



Rathore stated that although the issue was being handled by the information and technology ministry, people should try to solve it at an individual level and spread the word on



The Olympic medallist also called for self-regulation of media, adding the government has not taken any restrictive action against it.



Slovenia's Development Minister Alenka Smerkolj also attended the event.

Press Trust of India