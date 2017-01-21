Govt asks SC to refer Lodha reforms case to larger Bench

The government stepped into the fray in the ongoing battle between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the R M panel, asking that the reconsider its decision in the matter.

On Friday, Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi urged the to recall the reforms suggested by the panel, headed by former chief justice Lodha, to clean up cricket administration, saying it required a larger debate and therefore should be referred to a larger Bench.

This came as several units affiliated to the — railways, services and association of universities — were stripped of voting rights under the panel reforms. The three units had made pleas to the on Friday against being downgraded as associate members, which was considered by the apex court.

The also reserved its judgment to appoint administrators to the BCCI, saying it would do so on January 24. It also modified the January 3 order in the matter, which said that office-bearers who had cumulatively spent nine years at and state cricket borders were barred from holding any position.

The modification comes as a big relief to a number of officials rendered ineligible due to this directive. This includes sacked president and secretary and Ajay Shirke, respectively, who lost face.

The current regime, led by Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri, had terminated the official email addresses of Thakur and Shirke only last week in keeping with the January 3 ruling.

Friday’s modification could pave the pave for Thakur and Shirke’s return to cricket administration, though their way forward is unclear.

The apex court’s decision to defer appointing administrators came following the court questioning amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium and lawyer Anil Divan regarding their list of nine names submitted on Friday, which included individuals above the age of 70.

The panel had in its recommendations suggested that administrators of the apex cricketing body should not be more than 70 years of age.