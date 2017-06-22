Govt assessing feasibility of different time zones in India

Leaders from the northeast region argue that a separate time zone would increase daylight savings

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) is conducting a study to assess the feasibility of having different time zones in the country.



The study is being conducted to give "scientific inputs" on the matter, DST secretary Ashutosh Sharma said.



Recently, Pema Khandu, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, had demanded a separate for the northeast.



"The DST has been conducting studies on this, looking at what is the potential of energy saving if you have two different time zones," Sharma said.



"One can actually save energy because the sunrise and sunset timings are different (in the country), but the office timings are one across the nation," he added.



The study is also expected to cover the overall impact, especially on the transportation system.



Leaders from the northeast region argue that a separate time zone, a long pending demand, would increase daylight savings and efficiency.



One of the arguments is that early sunrise means that by the time they start their day, almost half the day has passed.



This means an early sunset which requires extra use of lights in both homes, offices and public places, hampering the productivity.



Similar is the case with the archipelagos of the Andaman and Nicobar and the Lakshadweep where sunrise and sunset timings are different from the mainland.

Press Trust of India