Govt, BCCI to suggest names for interim committee

The on Tuesday asked the central government and to suggest names for the proposed administrative committee that will run the body until a permanent arrangement is made. The suggested names need to be submitted by Friday.

The bench headed by Justice Dipak Mishra was earlier given a list by amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam and senior counsel Anil Divan. The list will remain in sealed cover and a decision will be taken by the court on Monday.

At the request of the BCCI, senior counsel Arvind Datar was allowed to give three names in a sealed cover. The trio will nominate a person to represent the country at the ICC executive meeting that is scheduled to take place in the first week of February.

During a two-hour-round of heated arguments, Attorney General Mukul Rohtagi asked the court to postpone the decision by two weeks but the request was denied. Rohatgi also questioned the previous ruling that approved the suggestions of the Lodha committee, apart from raising objections to the removal of two top executives- president and Secretary Ajay Shirke- from the world's richest body.

The order would have an adverse impact on other sports bodies since it is not merely a domestic issue but has international implications, argued the counsel.

Judges, however, insisted on setting up the committee, suggested by its January 2 judgment, without waiting for arguments on the legal issues. They observed that "the impurities must be cleaned." The court should not be led into a "dark maze", they observed.

Kapil Sibal, senior counsel for BCCI, said that there are basic errors in the judgment that should be heard by the court before setting up the committee. He reiterated earlier objections, saying that the restrictions and state representations were impossible to implement without causing great damage to the game.

He said that the state associations were not willing to give an undertaking regarding the implementation of suggestions made by the Lodha committee. The rights of these bodies should not be taken over by the court through a judgment, he added.

Amicus curiae Gopal Subramaniam rebutted by saying that the court had already heard and considered all objections in the last two years and passed the judgment, which cannot be re-argued.

Speaking in favour of the appointment of the committee that will run the BCCI's daily proceedings, Subramaniam asserted that the has been intransigent throughout the entire episode and has fulfilled few recommendations of the Lodha panel. The judgment cannot be left in a vacuum and remain unimplemented, he said while adding that the larger questions can wait until the fresh appointments are made.