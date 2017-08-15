Govt cracks the whip on deadly Blue Whale Challenge

The deadly “Blue Whale Challenge”, an online game which urges players to fulfil self-harming challenges resulting in suicide, has already claimed a few victims across the country, alarming the authorities. In a bid to stop it, the government has directed social media and internet companies such as Facebook, and Microsoft to immediately remove the game, which has claimed 100 lives across the world, from their platforms.

In an August 11 letter to India, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has instructed, “It is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platform to invite/incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead the child to take extreme steps for self-inflicting injuries, including ”

The ministry directed the companies to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or any similar game is immediately removed from their platforms and the proponent of this game should be reported to law enforcement agencies.

The trend of this game becoming popular in the country first came to light when a 14-year-old boy jumped off the fifth floor of a building in Mumbai earlier this month. According to the police, his friends linked the to the

Last week, the staff of a Dehradun school stopped a student from killing himself whereas in another incident, Pune police rescued a boy who was on his way to completing the challenge.

The latest casualty to the game is believed to be a Class 10 student from Paschim Medinipur district in West Bengal, who allegedly committed last week.