Govt determined to not let smog-like situation recur: Environment secretary

The Centre is determined to not let the smog-like situation recur, Environment Secretary said here today and asserted that no single authority can be held responsible.



If harsh measures are called for, "so be it", Mishra said at an event hosted by WWF where he launched a report on 'Clean Energy Innovation Ecosystem in the in India'.



"We recently witnessed the smog, but no single authority can be held responsible for it. If the has failed, then those who are emitting should also take responsibility," he said.To address environmental issues, individual efforts need to galvanise into a collective goal for the and society as whole, Mishra, who also holds the portfolio of climate change, said."But, as a government, we are determined to not let the smog-like situation happen again. And, we are concerned not just for the capital but for the whole"If harsh measures are needed to ensure that, then so be it. Because we care for human lives," he said.