Govt diluting RBI's power to select bank auditors: Financial professionals

In the wake of an alleged multi-crore fraud on state-run Bank (PNB), the and financial professionals on Saturday accused the central government of "diluting the as well as power of (RBI) for selection of for auditing of banks".

They also questioned how the management of banks are allowed to select the statutory

"Earlier, the used to appoint statutory of banks.

But to our utter surprise, we observed that from 2014-15, the power of the to appoint central statutory and branch statutory was snatched by the central government and was handed over to the management of the respective banks," Association of Chartered Accountants' General Secretary Kingsuk Datta told reporters.

Forum of Finance Professionals and Economists' General Secretary Sunil Kumar Gandhi said banks' managements were allowed to select the statutory taking only nominal permission of the before the appointment.

"Can you imagine a situation where the examinees themselves are appointing their own examiners," he asked.

They demanded the selection of bank central and statutory branch should be done under the control of the and not in the hands of the bank management.

The association and forum also demanded the creation of a audit board which will act as a regulatory body for appointment of of private listed companies, parallel to C&AG.

They also apprehended there might be a "nexus" between the management of a particular bank and selected auditors' of the lender if the selection process continues in this way.

Criticising the Ministry of Finance's circular dated September 26, 2012, Datta also said the Ministry of Finance directed banks that "the statutory branch audit has become routine and not much effective post implementation of CBS (core banking solution) in PSBs (public sector banks)".

"Statutory branch audit is essential and unfortunately, branches with advances of Rs 200 million or below are not selected for statutory audit," Datta said.

In view of the alleged multi-crore bank fraud case, Gandhi said keeping "Swift" out of the was "one of the loopholes".

Both the association and forum demanded the scrapping of the FRDI Bill, 2017.