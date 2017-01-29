Govt distributes free assistive devices to Divyangjan; universal IDs soon

Union Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Sunday distributed free assistive devices worth Rs 180 lakhs to 1,544 'Divyangjan' (persons with special abilities) under the Centre's scheme here.

A total of 1,544 persons with varied disabilities were provided with 2,904 aids and assistive devices worth Rs 180 lakhs under the Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids/Appliances (ADIP) scheme at a camp here, an official statement said.

The camp was organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of (ALIMCO) under the Department of Empowerment of Persons With Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, in close association with the district administration, east Delhi, it said.

The beneficiaries were pre-identified at the assessment camps conducted in east Delhi during the month of June and July last year.

The Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister said the was committed to help the Divyangjans to live a respectable life, adding that 'Universal Identity cards' will be made for people with special abilities.

High-quality contemporary aids and assistive devices, including 186 motorised tricycles were distributed at the event.

"The cost of each motorised tricycle is Rs 37,000, out of which Rs 12,000 was funded under MPLAD fund of local Member of Parliament Mahesh Giri, and the rest of the amount was covered under scheme of the government," the statement added.