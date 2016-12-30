Govt extends dates for insuring rabi crops till Jan 10

To provide relief to hit by demonetisation, the on Saturday extended the window for insuring 2016-17 rabi (winter) crops till January 10 from December 31.

The deadline to take policy for both loanee and non-loanee from banks for under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima (PMFBY) expires on Sunday.

"It has been brought to the notice of this department that stakeholders, including and banks/financial institutions, are facing difficulties. Under PMFBY during 2016-17 rabi season due to of old currency notes. It has been decided to extend up to January 10, 2017," the agriculture ministry said in a directive issued to banks, insurers and state governments.

Now, the who could not insure their crops due to will get time till January 10.

More time has been given to non-loanee to submit the application and premium to the bank. Also, banks have been given additional time to debit the premium and send to companies, it said.

The ministry said that the cut-off date has been extended considering the situation as a "special case."

The state governments have been asked to take appropriate action regarding extension of cut-off date and inform all stakeholders, it added.

"This may, however, be treated as a one-time extension only," the directive said.

Around 167.47 lakh had taken crop in the rabi season of 2015-16. The hopes that more will enrol under the new PMFBY launched early this year with better features.

In the kharif season of 2016-17, as many as 374.13 lakh had insured their crops and the sum insured was Rs 1,41,487 crore. The cut-off date was extended even during the kharif season of this year.

Under PMFBY, pay very nominal premium and get full claim for their crop damage.