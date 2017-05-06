Govt forms team of doctors, hospitals on alert after gas leak in Delhi

Union Minister on Saturday directed Centre-run hospitals to be ready to help victims of a gas leak in southeast Delhi's area and also constituted a five-member team of to take stock of the situation.

Around 450 girl students from two city schools were hospitalised after they complained of irritation in eyes and breathlessness due to chemical leakage from a container depot located in southeast Delhi's area.

"Central GoI hospitals have been instructed to be ready to help all victims of incident. My prayers are with children & families," Nadda tweeted.

The team of is headed by Dr Y K Gupta, head of department of pharmacology at in New Delhi.





The other include Dr V Aggarwal, assistant professor at R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, Dr Sharda Peshin, senior scientist at National Poison Information Centre, department of Pharmacology, Dr Karan Madan, associate professor department of pulmonary medicine and disorders and Dr Pankaj Jorwal, assistant professor, department of medicine.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.





Later in the day, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister tweeted "Have spoken to the Union Minister, he has created a team of under to ensure relevant care in case of any emergency".

Most of the nearly 450 girl students admitted in various city hospitals for breathlessness and irritation in the eye have been discharged, except four who have been kept in the ICU for observation.