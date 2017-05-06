TRENDING ON BS
Govt forms team of doctors, hospitals on alert after gas leak in Delhi

Nearly 450 girl students admitted in hospitals for breathlessness & irritation in the eye

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

School students being treated at a hospital in New Delhi. Nearly 450 girls were hospitalised after they complained of irritation in eyes due to gas leakage from a container depot near their school in Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday directed Centre-run hospitals to be ready to help victims of a gas leak in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area and also constituted a five-member team of doctors to take stock of the situation.

Around 450 girl students from two city schools were hospitalised after they complained of irritation in eyes and breathlessness due to chemical leakage from a container depot located in southeast Delhi's Tughlakabad area.

"Central GoI hospitals have been instructed to be ready to help all victims of Delhi gas leak incident. My prayers are with children & families," Nadda tweeted.

The team of doctors is headed by Dr Y K Gupta, head of department of pharmacology at AIIMS in New Delhi.

The other doctors include Dr V Aggarwal, assistant professor at R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, Dr Sharda Peshin, senior scientist at National Poison Information Centre, department of Pharmacology, Dr Karan Madan, associate professor department of pulmonary medicine and disorders and Dr Pankaj Jorwal, assistant professor, department of medicine.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident.

Later in the day, Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted "Have spoken to the Union Health Minister, he has created a team of doctors under AIIMS to ensure relevant care in case of any emergency".

Most of the nearly 450 girl students admitted in various city hospitals for breathlessness and irritation in the eye have been discharged, except four who have been kept in the ICU for observation.

