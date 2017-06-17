Govt in touch with nations to locate 39 Indians abducted by ISIS in 2014

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj met families of the missing earlier this month

India is in touch with all the countries which can help in locating 39 Indians, believed to have been abducted by terrorist outfit in in 2014, the government said on Saturday.



Responding to a question on the issue, spokesperson said had met representatives and families of these 39 early this month.



"We are in touch with all nations who are helping us or who can help us. All possible steps are being taken. As of now we have the information that the people are alive. We have no such information to suggest that they are not alive," Baglay said.



The families said they had last heard from the men on June 14, 2014, when they all called home to say they were being taken away by fighters.

Press Trust of India