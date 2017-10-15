Govt intends to unshackle universities: PM Modi

Lamenting that no Indian university figures among the top 500 globally, Prime Minister on Friday said the government intends to unshackle these institutions and provide Rs 10,000 crore to 20 varsities to ensure that they are counted among the best in the world.



Addressing a function on the centenary celebrations of the Patna University, he said measures like grant of central status were "a thing of the past" and his government has taken "a step forward" towards making 10 private and 10 government varsities world class.



"My government took an important step towards unshackling the IIMs, freeing them from the clutches of restrictions and regulations set by the government."We intend to do the same for our and ensure that our centres of higher learning figure among the best 500 in the world," said here.In his speech that lasted a little over 30 minutes, the Prime Minister stressed on the need for to give more emphasis on "learning and innovation" and give up old teaching methods which focused on "cramming students' minds with information".The Prime Minister also replied in his characteristic style to a fervent plea by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who in his welcome address had urged "with folded hands that central status be granted to Patna University"."I would like to say something about a demand that was raised here and met with loud cheers by the young crowd attending this ceremony. Issues like grant of central status have become a thing of the past. We are taking a step forward."We will provide an assistance of Rs 10,000 crore to 10 private and an equal number of government ones for a period of five years. All these have to do is to demonstrate their potential to become world class," he said.The will not be selected by the prime minister or a chief minister or any other political figure, he said, adding their potential will be assessed by a professional, third-party agency."I exhort to seize this opportunity," he said in the presence of a host of dignitaries, which included Kumar and his Deputy Sushil KumarHailing the role of young IT professionals in changing the global outlook towards India, quipped "earlier we were seen as a land of snake charmers, exorcism and superstitions."Long back, while on a visit to Taiwan, I told a friend that we, as a nation, have moved from snakes to the mouse," he said.said, "We are a nation of 800 million young people, 65 per cent of our population is below the age of 35 years. There is nothing that we cannot achieve with such a huge demographic advantage."The PM began his speech on a humorous note, saying "the Chief Minister said in his speech that I was the first Prime Minister to visit this university. It seems my predecessors have left quite a few tasks for me".He also paid rich tributes to the rich and glorious history of Bihar, saying "the stream of knowledge that flows through this state is as ancient as the river Ganges itself"."The state has been devoting itself to the worship of Saraswati (Goddess of learning). But the time has come to propitiate Laxmi (Goddess of wealth and prosperity) as well and make the state a prosperous one by 2022, when we celebrate 75 years of our Independence," he saidHe also remarked "there is no state in the country where one does not find a alumnus among the top five bureaucrats. I have had the opportunity to work with many such bright officers".Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ram Vilas Paswan, Ashwini Chaubey and Upendra Kushwaha were among those present during the event.After attending the PU function, the PM paid an unscheduled visit to the Museum, situated adjacent to the Patna High Court, which has been a pet project of Chief MinisterThe chief minister accompanied during the museum visit.This is the prime minister's first full-fledged official tour to the state since the became a part of the ruling coalition in in July this year after Kumar-led snapped its alliance with Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress.

