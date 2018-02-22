Govt job cuts? To lower revenue expenditure, Tamil Nadu mulls outsourcing

The Tamil Nadu government, facing a financial crunch lately, is looking at staff rationalisation, besides outsourcing or employing contract workers for non-essential roles as a way to reduce its revenue expenditure. The state finance department has issued a government order setting up a committee to look into the staff structure and identify non-essential posts. It has also replaced the pay bands and grade pay applicable to state government employees and teachers with a new system adopted by the Centre; this has added Rs 147.19 billion to the annual cost burden. According to the Budget documents, almost 40 per cent of the state's revenue expenditure during 2017-18 is accounted for by salary and pension. This, with an increase in pay, is expected to go past 50 per cent, so the state might have to go for cost-cutting measures, say sources. In another order, the department replaced the existing system of pay bands and grade pay applicable to state government employees and teachers, including employees of local bodies, by a new system of level-based pay matrix similar to that adopted by the Centre for its employees with monetary benefit from October 1, 2017. "The above revision was adopted on the basis of corresponding pre-revised pay scales and in spite of the immense fiscal stress, keeping the welfare of the government employees in mind. It was done under the recommendations of Official Committee, 2017, for an additional cost of Rs 147.19 billion per annum," said the order. The government has constituted a staff rationalisation committee, chaired by S Audiseshaiah, a retired principal secretary of Tamil Nadu, to evaluate the staff structure in various departments and non-essential posts. The committee would also "identify the categories of posts which can be outsourced or appointed through contract appointment for an initial period as a measure to control expenditure," said the order. The terms of reference of the committee also include consideration of any other relevant issue concerning administrative expenditure management in government and government agencies and make suitable recommendations. The tenure of the committtee would be six months, within which it shall submit the report to the government. The move has already attracted much protest from employees’ unions and political parties.

The Officials Union has sought that the state government withdraw its decision to set up the committee, stating the staffers are already under pressure with more work allocated because of various schemes. This has also raised concerns over plans for the nearly 250,000 posts lying vacant in various departments – whether there will be a moratorium on selection process is unclear.